Sat Dec 19, 2020
AFP
December 19, 2020

Chinese citizen journalist to face trial after Wuhan virus reporting

World

AFP
December 19, 2020

BEIJING: A citizen journalist detained in China after reporting from the Covid-19 ground zero of Wuhan will face trial later this month, her lawyer said on Friday, as fears grow for her health.

The coronavirus first emerged in central China late last year, and Beijing has faced accusations that it covered up the initial outbreak and silenced early whistleblowers. Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, travelled to Wuhan in February and livestreamed her experiences on social media. She also wrote essays critical of the government’s response -- including the strict lockdown of millions of people.

Zhang was detained in May and is accused of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", according to a court notice seen by AFP -- a charge routinely used to suppress dissidents, with a maximum prison sentence of five years.

