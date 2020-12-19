close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

Drug peddlers arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

LAHORE:Three alleged drug dealers were arrested by Mustafa Town police on Friday. The arrested accused have been identified as Muhammad Ali, Mana Ali and Ashfaq. Police also recovered one kg charas, illegal arms and other valuables from them. A case has been registered against them. Police said the matter is being investigated.

Latest News

More From Lahore