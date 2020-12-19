Drug peddlers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Three alleged drug dealers were arrested by Mustafa Town police on Friday. The arrested accused have been identified as Muhammad Ali, Mana Ali and Ashfaq. Police also recovered one kg charas, illegal arms and other valuables from them. A case has been registered against them. Police said the matter is being investigated.