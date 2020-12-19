close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

Christmas ceremony

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus here Friday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Pastor Jawed Younas, Deans, Directors, faculty members and a number of Christian employees of the university attended the function. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Nasim congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating Christmas. He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and lauded their contribution towards the university uplift.

Latest News

More From Lahore