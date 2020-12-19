Christmas ceremony

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus here Friday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Pastor Jawed Younas, Deans, Directors, faculty members and a number of Christian employees of the university attended the function. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Nasim congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating Christmas. He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and lauded their contribution towards the university uplift.