Sat Dec 19, 2020
Teacher barred from duties on harassment charges

Lahore

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has barred an assistant professor of the university from performing his duties after a probe committee recommended his case to the university’s Anti-Harassment Committee.

It has been learnt the case will be sent to the GCU’s Anti-Harassment Committee for further investigation as the initial probe found the teacher, from the university’s History Department, involved in harassing students during online classes. If found guilty, the Anti-Harassment Committee will recommend proceedings against the teacher under PEEDA and other relevant laws. Sources said the university administration had received a number of complaints against the teacher, following which, the VC had ordered immediate probe.

A senior GCU official, seeking anonymity, said the VC has zero-tolerance policy on such cases and following the initial probe the VC immediately barred the teacher from performing his duties till the final outcome of the inquiry by the Anti-Harassment Committee.

