STEP students bag top three positions in National

MDCAT 2020

Ag PR

STEP has once again proved its supremacy in Entry Test Preparation classes and secured top three positions in National MDCAT 2020 announced recently. Hafiz Muhammad Ehsan Arshad got 1st position with 197 marks; 2nd position was secured by Hafsa Ejaz with 196 marks and 3rd position was shared by five students; Syeda Samar Hamdani, Hafiza Amber Fatima Iftikhar, Hamza Saleem Baig, Mohsin Rashid, Sanam Altaf and Uzair Nabil with 195 marks. In 2020, due to corona, there were no physical classes possible. STEP took the challenge and started online preparation for entry tests. Spectacular results of National MDCAT, ECAT and NUMS are a proof of its success in this new mode of learning and preparation. Earlier, in NUMS Result 2020, our students bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions along with 9 out of first 10 positions. Our student Saqlain Mushtaq notched 1st position in ECAT 2020. STEP, a project of Punjab Group of Colleges, started entry test preparation in 2016 and since then, it has succeeded to produce excellent results in major entry test. Be it ECAT, National MDCAT, NUMS or other entry tests, STEP students bagged top positions. ***