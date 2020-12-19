Focal person appointed

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab has appointed Nayab Haider, director public relations of Punjab Police, as the focal person for coordination with the National Commission for Human Rights. He will coordinate with the commission in case of any crime with journalists, media workers and bloggers.

PHP PERFORMANCE: The Punjab Highway Patrol has registered 2,995 cases against criminal elements and arrested 3,014 accused under its commitment to ‘Safe Highways, Safe People’ in the last one year.