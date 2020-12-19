close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

Call to enforce Islamic system in country

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami (TI) Ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said the fall of Dhaka, in fact, occurred due to our failure to practically implement the ideology of Pakistan - Islam.

Observing December 16 as a “Black Day’ or blaming each other for the separation of East Pakistan would not help in any way in averting the same problems being faced by the ‘present’ Pakistan, he said in a statement on Friday.

Had the ideology of Pakistan, i.e. the Islamic system of collective justice, accountability and morality been practically enforced immediately after independence in 1947, Pakistan would have been intact, Shujauddin Sheikh said.

