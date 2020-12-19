10,232 detained for defying Kite Flying Act during 2020

LAHORE:Lahore Police (Operations Wing) has issued its performance report regarding its action against violations of Kite Flying Act in the City during this year.

Lahore Police arrested as many as 10,232 accused and 9,887 FIRs were registered against them during the first eleven months of this year. Police recovered more than one lakh and five thousand kites, 2,106 pellets, 6,241 merchandise, 2,560 strings from kite makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown.

City Division Police arrested 2439 accused whereas Cantt Division detained 2,554, Civil Lines Division 1,162, Sadar Division 1,091, Iqbal Town 1,467 and Modal Town Division Police arrested 1,519 accused.

This was disclosed by DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan while issuing directions to the Police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. He directed all the Police officers to take indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers. Ashfaq said that drone technology has also been used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. The DIG warned that strict departmental action would be taken against the officers for failure in implementation of Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite flyers, manufacturers and sellers.