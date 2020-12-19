Rs112,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed Rs112,000 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging, here on Friday.According to the city district admin spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 753 points and found 67 violations, while case were registered against 12 violators.