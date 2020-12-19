close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
December 19, 2020

Rs112,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Lahore

December 19, 2020

LAHORE:The price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed Rs112,000 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging, here on Friday.According to the city district admin spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 753 points and found 67 violations, while case were registered against 12 violators.

