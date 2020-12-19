More witnesses summoned in Paragon case

LAHORE:An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam for 7 January, 2021, after summoning more prosecution witnesses for the date. Previously, the court had issued arrest warrants for a prosecution witness Aqsa Jameel for not appearing before the court. However, Aqsa appeared before the court where counsel of Khawaja brothers cross examined her testimony. PML-N leaders Kh Saad Rafique and his brother Kh Salman both accused in this case appeared before the court. According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999).