close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

Govt fails to support artistes: Azma Bukhari

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that the government failed to support deserving artistes.

In a statement issued here Friday, she said that Shahbaz Sharif government for the first time established Artist Support Fund for deserving artistes. Shahbaz Sharif gave Rs20,000 monthly to artistes for five years while the PTI government gave Rs5,000 per person to their favourite artistes only.

Latest News

More From Lahore