Govt fails to support artistes: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that the government failed to support deserving artistes.

In a statement issued here Friday, she said that Shahbaz Sharif government for the first time established Artist Support Fund for deserving artistes. Shahbaz Sharif gave Rs20,000 monthly to artistes for five years while the PTI government gave Rs5,000 per person to their favourite artistes only.