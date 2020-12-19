31 more corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 31 Covid-19 patients died while another 831 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Friday, the death toll reached 3,522 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 130,122 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,395 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,255,275 in the province.Around 106 Covid-19 patients recovered in the province during the last 24 hours taking the number of total recovered patients to 115,701 so far.