Ex-governor of Mexican state murdered in bathroom

MEXICO CITY: The former governor of western Jalisco state -- one of the most violent in Mexico -- was murdered on Friday, the regional government said.

Aristoteles Sandoval was "the victim of an attack" in the popular tourist destination Puerto Vallarta, the Jalisco government said on Twitter. "I’m very sorry about the murder of the former Jalisco governor ... It’s a matter that will be investigated to discover the cause, the motive and to punish the perpetrators," said Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Sandoval was attacked in the bathroom of a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, where he was on holiday with his family, according to press reports quoting the Jalisco public prosecutor’s office. The 46-year-old was governor from 2013-18 in a state that is overrun with violence committed by organized crime groups.

Mexico has been wracked by drug cartel violence for many years. Since December 2006 when the Mexican government launched an anti-drug operation, there have been more than 300,000 violent deaths, the majority linked to crime gangs, according to official figures.