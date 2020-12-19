Biden names first Native American to cabinet

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his environment team late on Thursday, choosing congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as the first Native American interior secretary and Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor, as energy secretary.

He also nominated Michael Regan, a North Carolina environmental regulator who is Black and brokered the nation’s largest coal ash cleanup, to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The choices fit with Biden’s much-publicized pledge to form the most diverse White House cabinet in history. "This brilliant, tested, trailblazing team will be ready on day one to confront the existential threat of climate change with a unified national response rooted in science and equity," Biden said in a statement.

Haaland is a first-term Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico and a member of the Laguna Pueblo people. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Native American to lead a cabinet-level department.

The Interior Department is a vast agency of more than 70,000 employees overseeing the country’s natural resources, including national parks, and oil and gas drilling sites, as well as tribal lands -- home to 578 federally recognized tribes.

In Congress, Haaland has prioritized the improvement of services to tribal communities, especially assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately hurt Native American families.

"It would be an honor to move the Biden-Harris climate agenda forward, help repair the government-to-government relationship with tribes that the Trump Administration has ruined, and serve as the first Native American cabinet secretary in our nation’s history," Haaland said ahead of her official nomination.

He would be the first Black man to lead the agency, tasked with helping to carry out Biden’s ambitious climate plans, which call for embracing clean energy and crafting higher fuel-efficiency standards for the country’s automobiles and trucks.