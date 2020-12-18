IT Ministry, UNDP to jointly work on digitalisation

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) led by its Technical Adviser on Digital Governance Tariq Malik called on Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Thursday.

During the meeting matters related to digital transformation and digital governance were discussed at length, says a press release. Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and UNDP agreed to mutually cooperate and work on different digital governance projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Aminul Haque said that Ministry of IT will extend full cooperation for the digital transformation and development programmes of the UNDP. He said that ministry was working on different projects including e-governance, digital payment, women empowerment etc. He said that steps were being taken for the provision of broadband services across the country.

Aminul Haque said that all the projects of the Ministry of IT were aimed at providing benefits to masses. During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to enhance working relations between Ministry of IT and Telecom and UNDP.