Legendary cricketers recognize farmers as the true heroes of the nation

lahore: Cricket legends issue video messages on the occasion of Kissan Day at Sarsabz Fertilizer’s official social media platforms through which they paid tribute to the farmers as the true heroes of Pakistan. Athletes, like farmers, are used to training hard and having an arduous routine. In both cases strength, endurance and even courage plays a vital role. The relationship between the two professions might seem strange but at the same time quite similar. In this context, our national heroes and cricket legends Wasim Akram, Shahid Khan Afridi and Sohail Tanvir took to social media to express their support for our farmer community.

While inspiring others too to appreciate their irreplaceable role in a common man’s life, Wasim Akram stated, “Our farmers have been working tirelessly for the nation but their hard work remains underappreciated. Fatima Fertilizer is celebrating Kissan Day to express its appreciation for their important role, and I would encourage you to pay your tribute to them as well on December 18.”

Shahid Khan Afridi in relation to Kissan Day said, “Just like we, as players, are considered national heroes for performing on the field, likewise, a farmer is also a hero who makes the land fertile with his sweat and toil. On this December 18, Sarsabz Multan Sultans pays a tribute to the true heroes of this land!”

Similarly, Sohail Tanvir expressed his support too by emphasising that maintaining fitness for athletes is not as easy as it looks as the diet behind it is supported by the farmers and therefore, their role should not be undervalued.***