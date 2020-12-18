Campuses to be made free of hepatitis, drugs: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor/Chancellor Punjab University Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has vowed to make campuses free of hepatitis and drugs.

Addressing the launching ceremony of hepatitis and drug-free universities programme at Punjab Universityâ€™s Al Raazi Hall here Thursday, he said it was a matter of serious nature that without knowing the exact statistics, it could not be possible to develop a comprehensive plan or strategy to cope with the issue.

The ceremony was organised by PU Department of Social Work in collaboration with Sarwar Foundation in which Mrs Parveen Sarwar, MPA Massarat Jamshed Cheema, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Lahore College for Women Universityâ€™s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, DSW Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hasan, Hepatitis Control Programme Manager Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Zeeshan Danish, faculty members and students participated.

The governor stressed on making joint efforts to make great achievement and said that no nation or country could progress without public private partnership and a strong system of transparency and accountability.

Citing an example of a success story of public private partnership, he said the affairs of Jinnah Hospital had improved manifold since eminent industrialist and philanthropist Gohar Ejaz had taken over the charge of Chairman Board of Governors.

He said that the government would collaborate with Brig (r) Ejaz Shah to eliminate drugs from the society. He said that the government would conduct tests for hepatitis free-of-cost and provide free treatment to the patients.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that once former British Prime Minister Tony Blair informed him that he had read the Quran three times.

He said that since the non-Muslims were taking benefits from the Holy Quran, why not the Muslims should benefit from their own book. He said that the government decided to teach Quran with translation in the universities and I appreciate PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad who took lead in all academic spheres and in COVID19. He urged the media to play a role in prevention of such diseases.