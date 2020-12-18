NAB chief, SBP governor meet

ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir called on Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal at NAB headquarters here Thursday. Dr Reza Baqir lauded NAB’s efforts for elimination of corruption in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money is the top-most priority and faith of NAB is corruption-free Pakistan.

He said the NAB performance has also been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions.