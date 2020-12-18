close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

NAB chief, SBP governor meet

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir called on Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal at NAB headquarters here Thursday. Dr Reza Baqir lauded NAB’s efforts for elimination of corruption in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money is the top-most priority and faith of NAB is corruption-free Pakistan.

He said the NAB performance has also been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions.

Latest News

More From Top Story