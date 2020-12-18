MQM-P eyes post of adviser in GB cabinet: PM promises favourable response

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that he would seriously consider its demand for appointing one of its senior members as adviser in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) cabinet. Sources told The News that when the prime minister was talking about Karachi development projects, the MQM-P representatives demanded inclusion of one of their one members as adviser to the chief minister.

“The MQM-P delegation maintained that since their party had withdrawn its candidates in various important constituencies in favor of PTI in GB elections, it was their right to have an adviser in the GB cabinet,” the sources said.

The prime minister was a bit surprised but he assured the MQM-P that he would seriously think about the demand and give a 'favorable' response.

The MQM delegation met Imran on Thursday and expressed reservations about various issues.

The delegation raised many issues including recovery of missing workers, return of political offices, Karachi package and delay in development work.

The PTI did not make any alliance or seat adjustment with MQM-P in the GB elections but still the latter seeks a seat in the GB cabinet.