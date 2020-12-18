Scared PTI govt has intensified looting country: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the selected Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf regime knows its days are numbered that is why it has intensified the process of looting the country. She was responding to Information Minister Shibli Faraz’s tweet boasting about resolving masses problems while sitting in a lavish place and on the other hand people crushed under the avalanche of government’s incompetence. Marriyum said Shibli attended a high-level meeting of ‘thieves’ who stole country’s wealth, its flour, sugar, electricity and LNG and frightened by the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s mass campaign, devised a strategy to desperately cling to power handed to them against the will of the people. She said the meeting expressed satisfaction over the rising inflation and decided to further increase the pace of commissions, corruption and lies. She alleged that prime minister directed to expedite the looting of public resources with both hands as the time to go home was approaching.