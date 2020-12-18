Three booked for depriving youth of kidney

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A youth was deprived of his kidney after being lured to a fake job. Kahna police have registered a case on the complaint of the father of the victim Bilal. The FIR was registered against driver Nazir, his brother and an unidentified woman working at the General Hospital, police said. The complainant alleged that the accused took Bilal’s blood sample and few days later removed his kidney.