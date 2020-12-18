close
December 18, 2020
December 18, 2020

Three booked for depriving youth of kidney

December 18, 2020

LAHORE: A youth was deprived of his kidney after being lured to a fake job. Kahna police have registered a case on the complaint of the father of the victim Bilal. The FIR was registered against driver Nazir, his brother and an unidentified woman working at the General Hospital, police said. The complainant alleged that the accused took Bilal’s blood sample and few days later removed his kidney.

