Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed remembered

RAWALPINDI: Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), was remembered on his 49th martyrdom anniversary, Dec 17. Pakistan Army Thursday paid tribute to the national hero. ISPR Director General tweeted: “Nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider Wagah Border in 1971. “His courage and extremely daring actions in battlefield are a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of motherland.”