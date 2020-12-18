Qatar keen in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has shown keenness in diversifying prospects of cooperation with Pakistan in future and expressed hope of further bilateral consolidation and development in the existing cooperation encompassing all spheres of life in future.

These views have been expressed by Qatar ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on his country’s National Day Thursday. He claimed that the unprecedented development of Qatar is sources of pride and Qatar has rightly become a role model. “We are celebrating this occasion in exceptional circumstances this year, as the Covid-19 is still spreading around the world, threatening the human life as well as economies, social values and traditions. Qatar is playing its humanitarian role for brotherly and friendly countries in this count.”

Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani recalled that Qatar’s aid to combat the Covid-19 in the world amounted to over $88 million. Qatar has provided urgent medical aid to more than 78 countries as well as various international organizations to help them confront this crisis since outbreak of the pandemic thus reducing its consequences while expanding the circle of combating the virus around the world.

He referred to Qatar’s support for Pakistan against Covid-19 and said that the Qatar embassy has played its part and provided medical and preventive aid from ‘Qatar Charity’ to Pakistan to help Pakistan’s efforts in facing the outbreak of the Covid-19. “This came as a demonstration of Qatar’s standing and solidarity with Pakistan and as an affirmation of the friendly relations between the two countries,” he said.

The ambassador said that the bilateral relations are witnessing continuous development in various fields as Qatar is keen to support and further consolidate these ties for the benefit of both countries. “Qatar is also exploring the opportunities to promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, food industries and livestock, in addition to housing, tourism and services sectors. Qatar looks forward to expanding cooperation with Pakistan at all levels and has taken practical steps in this regard,” Qatari envoy said.

He said that Qatar has been contributing since 2018 to educating one million out of school children in Pakistan and supporting efforts to eradicate polio. “This is in addition to the contributions of “Qatar Charity” through its various programs throughout Pakistan to address the most important humanitarian and development challenges faced by people.”

The ambassador proudly mentioned that the bilateral trade has risen to about $ 2.6 billion as Qatar has undertaken many economic reforms for Pakistani businessmen. “These reforms have a real impact on the ground where there are about 7 Pakistani companies with 100% ownership in the Qatari market, as well as about 1400 joint companies.”

The ambassador said that the launch of the direct shipping line between Karachi and Hamad ports in Doha has greatly helped to increase trade between the two countries. The ambassador assured that Qatar will continue bringing Pakistani manpower to work on various projects within the framework of Qatar’s preparations for hosting the 2022 World Cup and has doubled the number of Pakistanis working in Doha. “The opening of two Qatar Visa Center in Islamabad and Karachi has facilitated the issuance of visas to Pakistanis,” he added. Qatar’s National Day was celebrated in the embassy on limited scale.