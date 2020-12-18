FIA submits comments in journalist harassment case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday filed its comments in a case pertaining to allegedly harassing senor journalist Fakhar Durrni in Islamabad High Court (IHC). Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. At the outset of hearing, the deputy attorney general appeared before the bench and apprised that the Federal Investigation Agency wanted to file its comments in the case. After the comments submission, the court adjourned the hearing till January 28.