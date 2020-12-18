Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court summons more prosecution witnesses

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing in Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz till January 7.

The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses after counsel of Hamza Shahbaz cross-examined a prosecution witness. The jail authorities produced Hamza before the court. Shahbaz did not appear as he had been granted permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case. In August, the court had framed charges against Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the case. In the reference, NAB blamed Hamza, the chief executive officer of the Ramzan Sugar Mills, for getting constructed a drain for his mill with the public money in Chinniot. The then chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved Rs210 million for the drain construction.

PML-N General Secretary Ata Tarar while talking to the media said that in today’s hearing two witnesses were called, but both said Hamza's name was not on the record. First the NAB claimed billions then it came to crores, now it has come to lakhs, Ata added. He alleged that it was a political case for the satisfaction of Imran Niazi. Ata further said that in the drug scandal, Amir Kayani was removed from the ministry and appointed general secretary of the party. “The government has destroyed the country in two and a half years. This is not accountability but revenge, Ata added.