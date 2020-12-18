Senate election: Voting by show of hands requires constitutional amendment: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has said the concept of voting in the Senate by show of hands requires a constitutional amendment and no purpose will be served by sending a reference to the Supreme Court.

“Amending proportional representation and single transferable vote in Article 59 amounts to changing the very concept for which the Senate was established,” he said while talking to the News on Thursday. He said the philosophy behind this with the drafters of the Constitution was that every shade of political opinion in the provincial assembly has representation in the federal structure, a basis of participatory federalism. He said in show of hands, the nationalists and religious parties will not be part of the mainstream. “This will give rise to another polarization within the federation,” he said, adding that to ensure transparency, the Committee of the Whole has proposed concept of secret “traceable vote” and this will not alter the concept of the composition in the Senate. He said pursuant to the Senate elections held in March 2015, the issue of rigging and floor-crossing came up for discussion in the Senate on August 7, 2015, wherein it was decided that the Committee of the Whole be constituted. The leader of the House on August 10, 2015, moved a motion for the constitution of the Committee of the Whole which met on November 11, 2015, and May 12, 2016 and 37 senators expressed their views. He said the Committee took into consideration international practices and reviewed literature on the subject. “The committee also examined documents by the Forum of the World Senate, Bicameralism around the World; position and prospects, and report of 2nd Chambers in Europe,” he said, adding that the committee and the House made unanimous recommendations which are part of the executive summary and the report of the Committee of the Whole. The former Senate chairman said brief recommendations say that the name of the voter who is a Member of the Provincial Assembly be written on the ballot paper. “Subsequently, the parliamentary party concerned may have access to the said ballot paper in case of doubt of misuse of the vote.” he said.