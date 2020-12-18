Conspiring elements can't undermine Pak ties with China, Arab world: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Middle East and chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time-tested friends but some elements were fanning negative propaganda to undermine Pakistan’s relations with China and Arab countries.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time-tested friends and some Indian lobbies are fanning propaganda to spoil Pakistan’s ties with China and Arab countries,” he said this while talking to media. Ashrafi said there are brotherly ties between Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and PM Imran Khan and Pak-Saudi ties will gain new heights in 2021. He said all outstanding issues between Pakistan and Arab countries including visa facilities are being resolved. He said visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to UAE will make an end to this negative propaganda and rumours. “Pakistan will not support any sanctions on any country including Turkey,” he added. He said Pakistan welcomes resumption of relations between Qatar and Gulf countries and values efforts of Amir-e-Kuwait in this connection. He said any representative of the government has neither visited Israel nor anyone visited Pakistan from Israel. Ashrafi said Pakistan is not a weak country that others can interfere in foreign and internal policies of Pakistan. “On the issue of Israel, no one can put pressure on Pakistan,” he added. He said Saudi Arabia has never voiced for relations with Israel. “The false news of Israeli prime minister’s Saudi visit was fanned earlier to make anarchy and division within Muslim Ummah,” he said. He said ahead of OIC foreign ministerial level meeting, it was rumoured that there would be no talks on the issue of Kashmir; however in the OIC meeting, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. “On the occasion of tabling Kashmir resolution at the OIC meeting, not a single member was missing,” he further added. Ashrafi said Pakistan wants more effective and reinforced role of OIC.

“Pakistan will not accept any other forum parallel to the OIC,” he said.