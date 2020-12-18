Efforts on to acquire land for graveyards, buy hearses: MPA

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Babar Saleem Swati has said that acquisition of land for graveyards and purchase of two hearses is in the final stage.

“We have an amount of Rs200 million with us and would most probably complete the process of land acquisition and purchase of two buses for taking coffins to graveyards before the start of next year,” Swati told reporters here on Thursday.

He said that two wide pieces of land in Chikkia and Dara area on Kaghan road near the city were being acquired for the purpose of graveyards as people were suffering the brunt of the shortage of spaces at the existing graveyards in the city and its suburbs.

“I have taken Chief Minister Mehmood Khan into confidence about the acquisition of the graveyard land and other issues,” said Swati.

He said the chief minister had also taken notice of the substandard material being used in the blacktopping of the Balakot road.

“The chief minister has summoned the National Highway Authority’s chairman in Peshawar to take up with him the issue of the use of substandard material in the carpeting of the Balakot road,” said the lawmaker.

He said that the gravity flow water supply scheme was also discussed with the chief minister who assured that funds for the mega potable water supply scheme and other such projects would be released timely.