close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
TKA
Tahir Khan Azikhel
December 18, 2020

School closed as 10 students test positive for Covid-19

Peshawar

TKA
Tahir Khan Azikhel
December 18, 2020

BATKHELA: A state-run girls school was locked down for five days after 10 of its students tested positive for the Covid-19 here on Thursday.

Malakand Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak said that 10 students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Alladhand Dheri, reported positive for the coronavirus.

He said the school was shut for five days to stem the spread of the viral disease.

He added that the infected students were quarantined in their own homes.

The official also said that coronavirus tests of all the students of the school were being conducted so that the infectious disease could not spread further.

Latest News

More From Peshawar