School closed as 10 students test positive for Covid-19

BATKHELA: A state-run girls school was locked down for five days after 10 of its students tested positive for the Covid-19 here on Thursday.

Malakand Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak said that 10 students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Alladhand Dheri, reported positive for the coronavirus.

He said the school was shut for five days to stem the spread of the viral disease.

He added that the infected students were quarantined in their own homes.

The official also said that coronavirus tests of all the students of the school were being conducted so that the infectious disease could not spread further.