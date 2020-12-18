PESHAWAR: Arbab Ejaz Ahmed, who was working at the Industries Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, passed away on Thursday.

He belonged to Landi Arbab in Peshawar where his Namaz-i-Janaza was offered. His Qul will be held on December 19 at Landi Arbab.

Arbab Ejaz Ahmed was the father of Arbab Saifullah and Arbab Arsala and brother of excise and taxation officer Arbab Nawaz. He was the cousin of Arbab Irshad, Arbab Pervaiz, Arbab Waheed and the late Arbab Sajjad, the former Shell company executive who died recently of Covid-19.