Jirga held to resolve Khyber-Orakzai land dispute

BARA: A grand jirga was held in Tirah valley in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district under the chairmanship of Sector Commander Brigadier Rana Shaukat Shabbir to resolve a land dispute between the Khyber and Orakzai districts.

Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir and the DPO, DC and elders of Orakzai district participated in the jirga.

“We want to resolve the dispute through negotiations and will refrain from any illegal action and the two sides will be completely peaceful,” Rana said, adding that the dispute has been going on for a long time.

He said many tribesmen had been killed from both sides due to the Shadaley land dispute so far.

Two people of Khyber were killed when Orakzai tribal people opened fire on them last year. After the incident, the security forces took control of the boundary area.