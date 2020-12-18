Governor Shah Farman calls for curbing use of drugs, political activities at universities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday directed administrations of all public sector universities to eliminate the use of drugs and political activities in the campuses of the universities.

Chairing separate meetings of the senate of Bacha Khan University and Khushhal Khan Khattak University at Governor’s House, he directed that strict action should be taken against the drug users and political activists.

He also stressed the need for making the dress code mandatory for teaching faculty and students as part of an effort to maintain discipline at the institutions of higher education.

He asked the administrations to select the dress of their own choice but ensure its implementation. “No compromise should be made in this regard,” he added.

Expressing concern over financial problems of different universities, the governor said that the use of budget without setting priorities was creating financial problems, adding that universities should have to prepare their annual budget while setting the priorities.

He noted that unnecessary construction work consumes major junk of the budget and the financial burden was shifted to students and their parents.

The governor also suggested checking papers through a separate panel of qualified professionals instead of giving the teachers of the same department.

“It will ensure transparent checking of papers as well as build the confidence of students,” he added.