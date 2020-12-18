Malik, Chinese envoy discuss regional, bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Interior Chairman Abdul Rehman Malik Thursday said friendship between China and Pakistan is strong and will continue to become stronger by every day.

He expressed the views in a meeting with People’s Republic of China Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him at his residence. The meeting lasted for more than two hours. They discussed international affairs particularly growing tension in the region. Senator Rehman Malik elaborated criminal acts by the Indian government against China and Pakistan which were recently exposed by DisinfoLab EU. He briefed the Chinese Ambassador about the Indian model of conspiracy against both countries through fake news, dubious NGOs, think tanks and social media.

Both leaders discussed in detail bilateral relations and said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would prove a game changer for the whole region and bring positive changes and improve the economy of both countries. “The CPEC is playing an exemplary role in expanding the people-to-people contact and enhancing Sino-Pak multi-sector cooperation,” said and reiterated that the anti-lobby of the CPEC would never succeed in its ill motives.

Rehman Malik expressed his best wishes to the envoy on assuming the charge as ambassador of China in Pakistan. He hoped that Pak-China relationships would grow fast and solidify in the tenure the diplomat. He thanked the top leadership of China for their continuous support to Pakistan in difficult times and termed China an all weather friend of Pakistan. He said that China also stood with Pakistan during the Coronavirus and extended full support to the people of Pakistan for which he and the nation was thankful to China.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong thanked the senator for the warm welcome and hospitality and said, “You have been a great friend of China and your cooperation helped China in curbing terrorism”. He said Pakistan and China would continue their greater cooperation for peace and stability in the region. The Chinese ambassador also praised the PPP leadership for cementing Sino-Pak friendship. Rehman Malik presented a set of his five books to the Chinese ambassador. They also exchanged presents and shields.