Show of hands to ensure fair Senate election: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said the government would take advice from the Supreme Court of Pakistan for voting through a show of hands in the upcoming Senate election rather than secret balloting.

Talking to the media at the Police Lines after launching Apps for online registration of tenants and domestic servants, through which citizens can now verify their tenants and servants at home without going to a police station, the minister said the Apex Court would be contacted for advice to hold Senate elections through a show of hands which would help ensure transparency and fairness in the election. “It will also end allegations of horse-trading and unfair means in the election forever,” he maintained.

About the performance of the Islamabad police, the minister said the crime rate had decreased by 30pc in the federal capital and all possible facilities would be provided to the police force for discharging their duties efficiently. “Development projects including a forensic laboratory in Islamabad are under consideration,” he added. The minister said the police were playing pivotal role in peace, security in the country and were the second force for maintenance of peace during hard times. He said steps were being taken for the capacity building of the Islamabad police and he would raise the matter of enhancing their salaries before the prime minister as they were getting meager salaries. “For accommodation facilities to police personnel, special efforts will be made and 800 Kanal land would be allotted for the purpose,” he added.

The prime minister, he said, would review the passing out parade of the Islamabad police this month. “The package for martyred personnel of the force was Rs3 million, which has been increased by the prime. Families of martyred personnel will be paid the remaining amount soon while their children would be employed in the force,” he added.

To a question, he said efforts were being made to make Islamabad a safe city as the overall security plan would be further improved. The minister said that all unnecessary check-posts would be removed in the capital for the convenience of the public. He said a checking system through smart cars equipped with latest technology would be introduced in the city while more cars would be provided to the Islamabad police for effective checking. “Data of Pakistani prisoners languishing abroad is being collected and a proper record would be maintained about it,” he remarked. Earlier, the minister was presented guard of honour on his arrival to the Police Line Headquarters. He laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered Fateha. Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and senior officials of the Islamabad police were also present. The minister also wrote his comments in the visitors book and visited the Central Police Office. He inaugurated the “Tasdeeq Application” for the online registration of tenants and servants and was briefed by the Islamabad inspector general of police about functioning as well as the structure of the force and steps taken to facilitate citizens.