No one to invest in Pakistan due to NAB attitude: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday hinted to summon National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman if its orders were not implemented in letter and spirit.

A three-member apex court bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the bail applications of Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria and Jamil Baloch, the accused persons in a fake accounts case.

Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, an accountant of Park Lane Estate Company, and Jamil Baloch, director Karachi Development Authority (KDA), were arrested in the fake bank accounts case.

NAB alleged that Anklesaria, being an adviser to chief minister, had sent two applications signed by him regarding allotment of plots in Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi. It said that it was in the knowledge of Anklesaria that the land was property of Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi. About Jamil Baloch, NAB stated that the letter, over which the land was allotted, had been written by Baloch. It added that during the investigation, Baloch had informed investigators about different records.

According to NAB, Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria is also facing charges of taking a loan on forged documents. He is also said to be involved in benefiting Park Lane Company through fake bank accounts.

The court sought a comprehensive report from NAB pertaining to steps being taken for equally treating the accused, besides furnishing a report within two weeks regarding its policy over arrest of the accused persons.

Justice Bandial observed that an accused had been behind the bars for 20 months, while others were moving free. Justice

Sajjad Ali Shah, another member of the bench, observed that this attitude being adopted by NAB shows its partial behaviour.

One person is arrested on minor allegation while the other, despite his involvement in heinous crime, moves freely,” Justice Bandial remarked, adding that NAB was not applying its law over the accused on the basis of equality.

The judge questioned as to why the anti-graft body had not decided the cases related to plea bargain.

Justice Bandial observed that lots of accused got bail after two-and-a-half years from the apex court, as no reference was filed by the anti-graft body

Rashid A Rizvi, counsel for Dr Dinsha, submitted before the court that his client was behind the bars for the last 20 months, adding that only his client had been arrested while the other accused were moving free.

The court observed that an aged person, Dr Dinsha, had been arrested while the other 27 accused were still free. Justice Bandial observed that no one would invest in Pakistan keeping in view the attitude adopted by NAB, adding that one person had applied for plea bargain with NAB from United Kingdom and the anti-graft body accepted that.

Justice Bandial observed that it was a responsibility of the apex court to protect freedom of citizens and as well protecting their fundamental rights. The court ruled that if the anti-graft body failed to show progress in the instant case, the NAB chairman should appear before it in person. The court adjourned further hearing till Jan 6 next year.