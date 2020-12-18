FBR issues notice to non-tax return filers in KP

PESHAWAR: Federal Board of Revenue has announced legal action against those who have not submitted annual tax returns in the stipulated time frame. Formal notices were issued to non tax return filers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and late tax return filers will have to pay a penalty on a daily basis.

However, a record Rs1,520 million refunds have been issued to taxpayers for the first time in the province.

This was stated by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR), Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja while exclusively talking to Jang. He said that despite the outbreak of Covid-19 and other unfavorable economic factors, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar collected a total of Rs22,867 million in revenue from July to November this year in the form of income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty. This is 13% higher as compared to this period in the last financial year.

The chief commissioner said that under the pro-people policy of the government, highest refunds in the history of RTO were issued to deserving taxpayers this year and a record of Rs1,520 million was issued to about 1,500 taxpayers. “Refund of a huge amount was issued which helped turn the wheel of the economy in the province and had a positive impact. FBR praises officers for giving people refunds whereas in the past people were praised for giving fewer refunds,” he said Sardar Ali Khawaja said that the FBR had extended the date of submission of income tax returns till December 8, but in case of non-submission of returns by the due date, an individual was given another 15 days to apply. After the December deadline, 7,249 applicants were given another 15 days to file their returns. But despite the efforts of FBR, notices have been issued to those who have not submitted their tax returns. Legal action will soon be taken against those who do not submit tax returns, including fines on a daily basis.

He said for the convenience of the people, tax return forms are available online in different languages where they can be easily filled and there is no need to visit income tax offices.

Sardar Ali Khawaja said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the monthly electronic ‘Khuli Katchery’ is held to resolve the concerns and grievances of the citizens regarding taxes at their doorstep. Furthermore, state of the art public facilitation centres have been established at the Peshawar office as well as in other districts.

He said that in order to expand the tax base “we need the cooperation of the media along with other sources, as the media acts as a bridge between the people and the government”.

The business community and the chamber of commerce will also have to play a proactive role in improving the economic condition of the country, he said.