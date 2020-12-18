Conspiring elements can't undermine Pak ties with China, Arab world: Ashrafi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Middle East and chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time-tested friends but some elements were fanning negative propaganda to undermine Pakistan’s relations with China and Arab countries.
“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time-tested friends and some Indian lobbies are fanning negative propaganda to spoil Pakistan’s relations with China and Arab countries,” he said this while talking to media here Thursday.