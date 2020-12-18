close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AY
Asim Yasin
December 18, 2020

Conspiring elements can't undermine Pak ties with China, Arab world: Ashrafi

National

AY
Asim Yasin
December 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Middle East and chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time-tested friends but some elements were fanning negative propaganda to undermine Pakistan’s relations with China and Arab countries.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time-tested friends and some Indian lobbies are fanning negative propaganda to spoil Pakistan’s relations with China and Arab countries,” he said this while talking to media here Thursday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan