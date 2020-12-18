close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
December 18, 2020

Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed remembered

National

 
December 18, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), was remembered on his 49th martyrdom anniversary, Dec 17.

Pakistan Army Thursday paid tribute to the national hero.

ISPR Director General tweeted: “Nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider Wagah Border in 1971.

“His courage and extremely daring actions in battlefield are a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of motherland.”

