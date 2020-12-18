Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed remembered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), was remembered on his 49th martyrdom anniversary, Dec 17.
Pakistan Army Thursday paid tribute to the national hero.
ISPR Director General tweeted: “Nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider Wagah Border in 1971.
“His courage and extremely daring actions in battlefield are a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of motherland.”