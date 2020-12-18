Mohammad Amir’s international career appears at an end

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan have announced Mohammad Amir no longer wishes to be considered for selection, seemingly bringing the curtain down on the left-arm paceman’s eventful international career.

Amir, 28, told Pakistani private television channel that he “cannot play under this management”, having been omitted from the touring squad to take on New Zealand in three Twenty20s, the first of which is on Friday at Auckland.

In a separate video shared by sports journalist Shoaib Jatt, Amir explained his reasoning for leaving cricket. “I am not going away from cricket but I am being pushed away from it,” the left-arm pacer said, adding that an “environment” has been created for him to get “sidelined”. “The environment that has been created, I feel that I cannot play cricket under this management,” said Amir.

Amir he got a wake-up call once he was not named in the 35-man squad for the Pakistan tour to New Zealand. “I feel that I am leaving cricket at this time because I am being mentally tortured,” said the pacer. He added that he “cannot survive this much torture” because he has already seen it from 2010 to 2015 when he was placed under a ban over a spot-fixing scandal.

Amir said there were only two people from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that invested in him — Shahid Afridi and former PCB chairman Najam Sethi. He said both men supported him because when he returned his teammates used to say that they would not play with him. “I will always be thankful to these two people as they supported me in a tough time,” said Amir.

The pacer also spoke about his decision to retire from Test cricket, saying it was his “personal decision” that was being portrayed “incorrectly”. “I took a personal decision and it was presented incorrectly before people by implying I do not want to play for the country,” said Amir. He said this decision was attached to him playing in different leagues around the world.

However, Amir reminded everyone that his comeback was “due to those leagues”, adding that he had come back to cricket from the Bangladesh Premier League after his ban ended.

“I had the best time then. If I was dying [to play] for leagues, I could have said that I am no longer playing for Pakistan and playing here and let me enjoy here,” said Amir. The left-arm pacer said he wanted to invest as much as he could in white-ball cricket for Pakistan but “after every one month or two” something controversial would be said about his decision.

The PCB said in a statement: “Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket. The 28-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches.

“This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage.”

Amir, who was jailed for six months and banned from playing cricket for five years for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing saga during Pakistan’s tour of England, announced his retirement from Tests last year. His last appearance for Pakistan was in the second of three T20s against England at Emirates Old Trafford in August. Amir, whose international career began in 2009, featured in 36 Tests, 61 one-day internationals and 50 T20s for his country, taking 259 wickets across all formats.