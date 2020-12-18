Before coming into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan was hypercritical of all the previous political governments. He asserted that he had an exceptionally competent team of economic wizards who would change the destiny of the people. However, ever since he came into power, things started going from bad to worse. Almost all commodities are being sold at astronomical prices. The unemployment rate is rising steadily as there are no jobs. The life of the common man in the Imran-led Naya Pakistan is quite miserable. After Imran Khan’s economic team failed to devise people-friendly economic policies in order to provide some relief to the impoverished segment of society, he hired a team of technocrats, mostly settled in western countries, to head various important departments or ministries. But, so far, this team, too, hasn’t find any tangible solution to the problems that the country is facing. This week, the prices of petroleum products increased again. The people’s standard of living has fallen more steeply. On the other hand, our prime minister proudly says that the economy is on the right track with substantial remittances being received from Pakistanis in Gulf states and other European countries. He also claims that corruption has been declined. If all these indicators are really positive, why are people in dire straits?

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai