UN Chief Antonio Guterres called on world leaders on December 12, 2020 to declare a state of climate emergency and make good on their promises to slash carbon pollution as they recover from the pandemic. Speaking at the opening of the Climate Ambition summit, held online to mark five years since the Paris climate deal, Guterres warned that nations’ current commitments were ‘far from enough’ to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius. If we don’t change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature increase of more than 3 degrees Celsius this century.

Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change even though it doesn’t contribute even one percent to global carbon emissions. Pakistan is trying to effectively combat climate change by focusing on nature-based solutions as a prime climate mitigation tool, as well as staying away from more dirty coal projects. It is not all doom and gloom though since there is still hope that if the world cut down global emissions drastically it would result in a reduction in the risk of unprecedented warming even within the next two decades.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar