PDM’s plans

The question of how the activity generated by the PDM, a loose coalition of 11 opposition parties, is to come to a conclusion remains a pressing one both for the government and the opposition itself. In the first place, there is conjecture over whether a long march to Islamabad, followed by a sit-in, now planned for February next year, can work. There is also the issue of whether the major parties, notably the PML-N and the PPP, will actually hand in resignations to their leaders and then to the speakers of the national and provincial assemblies. The argument from some analysts goes that both Shahbaz Sharif, the president of the PML-N and Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairperson of the PPP, will never agree to these resignations, and will instead opt for some kind of discussion with the government. Although Bilawal Bhutto has strongly insisted that the PPP will not back away from its stand, and will sacrifice the Sindh Assembly for the sake of democracy in the country by resigning from this house, some believe his father will veto any such decision and refuse to give up the one legislature held by the party.

Other questions come up too. Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who heads the PDM has in the past shown some lack of trust for the PPP and the PML-N who he reminds us did not back him during his own 'dharna', last year. But it is argued that, this time around, things are a bit different and the parties will be compelled to act together since they have agreed to a situation where they need to take decisions together and act jointly in whichever decision is reached. Of course, we have a history where such agreements are often broken.

We know that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif met two days back, in prison where Shahbaz Sharif is being held, to discuss the situation. Their discussions apparently centred on the matter of resignations from assemblies, with both men agreeing that they should happen. PML-N leaders also point out that orders come from Mian Nawaz Sharif, and that he and Maryam Nawaz Sharif remain in charge of the movement. Both father and daughter are determined to not make any deal with the government. The end then is still hazy. The warnings from some that once the people and the establishment are put face to face against each other there could be a great deal of trouble are worth heeding to some degree. But for now, we wait to see which side agrees to soften its stance first.