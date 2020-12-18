Two charged after police seize £220,000 drugs haul

EDINBURGH: Two men have been charged after police seized around £220,000 worth of drugs at a rural property.

Officers with a search warrant went to the property near Dalmellington in Ayrshire at around 8.10pm on Monday and recovered a “significant quantity” of drugs and machinery. Among the items recovered were class C tablets, suspected to be benzodiazepines, with an estimated street value of around £220,000, and a quantity of class B drugs, believed to be cannabis, the value of which is not known.

Police said two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested and charged in relation to the alleged production of controlled drugs. Chief Inspector Nathan Calderwood, Area Commander for East Ayrshire, said: “We will do all we can to support our partners and local residents in tackling issues of concern, work to promote recovery here in East Ayrshire and ensure the most vulnerable in our communities are linked with support available locally.

“I would encourage anyone with information on those involved in crime in their community to contact us.”