Indian troops critically wound, arrest youth in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation troops arrested a Kashmiri youth after critically wounding him in the Islamabad district of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youth, identified as Zaheer Abbas, was shot by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation, which was ongoing at the Gund Baba Khaleel area of the district at the time of this report. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition following his arrest.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in an Indian army camp at Lawoosa Mawa in the Handwara area of Kupwara district. The blaze erupted inside 17th Infantry Brigade Camp, which spread to a vast area. According to locals, the fire caused significant damage and they reported hearing loud bangs inside the bastion. Residents in houses in the vicinity fled to safer places.