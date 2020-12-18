Pakistan will get Covid vaccine by early 2021: Sultan

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in the country by early next year as several areas of Karachi and Peshawar came under “smart” lockdowns amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

Speaking to a private news channel, Dr Sultan said it is expected that by February or March next year, the Covid-19 vaccine would be available, adding that clinical trials are progressing well across the country.

Dr Sultan cautioned that the virus ratio in Karachi was high compared to other cities and once again urged indifferent citizens to take precautions as extensive social activities will lead to a further increase in coronavirus cases.

His remarks came as Karachi’s coronavirus test positivity ratio on Thursday was the highest in the country at 16.59 per cent, followed by Peshawar’s 13.34 per cent and Mirpur’s 9.4 per cent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The national Covid positivity ratio was 6.3 per cent.

Amid the surging cases, a district of Karachi and some neighbourhoods in Peshawar were placed under smart lockdowns, Geo News reported. In Karachi, the lockdown was imposed until December 31, authorities said. The Sindh Home Department also issued an order suspending educational activities in madrassas. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least seven areas in Peshawar were set for lockdown later on Thursday.

The development came as Pakistan’s active infections stood at 42,851 after 2,545 more people tested positive for the deadly virus in a 24-hour-period. Seventy-one corona patients, 65 of whom were under treatment in hospital died in the same period.

Most of the deaths of the day occurred in Sindh, followed by the Punjab. It added that out of the total 71 deaths, 41 patients died on ventilators, while 2,505 coronavirus patients were in critical condition.

At least 3,050 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 309 of who were on ventilators. Multan was leading in ventilators occupancy with 43 per cent, followed by Islamabad 44 per cent, Peshawar 27 per cent and Lahore 30 per cent.

Oxygen beds occupancy was highest in Rawalpindi at 41 per cent, followed by Multan 39 per cent, Peshawar 60 per cent and Islamabad 39 per cent.