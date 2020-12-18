Early Senate polls won’t save PTI govt, says Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the government’s plans for early Senate elections would be fruitless if opposition lawmakers’ were to resign from assemblies.

“This is not your aunt’s house that you [can just] announce early elections,” she said in a news conference here. “Do you think we will stay at home and do nothing?” she asked, addressing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which announced it would approach the Supreme Court for holding elections for the Upper House in February instead of March.

She said the even the government “fake votes” account for 20 per cent, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s votes represent “70 per cent. “How will you hold elections without those [voters]? If the PDM resigns — and Insha’Allah we will — you will not be able to hold polls,” she added.

She also addressed the Prime Minister’s statement to a reporter that he was unaffected by the PDM’s gatherings. “If you are not affected by PDM rallies, as you say, then why is there an emergency to hold elections — and this has never happened in Pakistan’s history,” she said.

“They have realised that their days are numbered [...] Despite your tactics, you will have to go home,” the PML-N vice president said.

Addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan, who shared a photo of himself relaxing with his dogs the day of the PDM’s rally in Lahore, Maryam said: “In the photo that you shared of yourself with your dogs during PDM’s Lahore rally, you were not comforting your dogs, you were addressing your own fears.”

She said the Premier’s sharing of the photos during the rally betrayed his “fears” and “psyche”. “Playing with dogs and state institutions are two different things. You will have to pay a heavy price for doing that,” Maryam warned the Prime Minister.

Maryam said only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had the authority to hold and announce elections, and it was not the prerogative of the Prime Minister to do so. “Have you not read the Constitution? Did your army of ministers and special assistants not inform you that it isn’t your right?” she asked, adding: “And now you want to include your desired way of elections.”

Maryam alleged the Prime Minister was making the Supreme Court “controversial” by involving it in the matter of introducing the “show of hands” method for Senate elections. The PML-N leader clarified that she was not against “show of hands” but claimed the motive behind the government’s move was “not transparent”.

Responding to Maryam’s press conference, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar tweeted: “So Maulana [Fazlur Rehman] and Maryam (sic) both are worried about senate elections in a transparent manner as proposed by PM Imran Khan. Simply put PM stands for fair and transparent elections n Mn’M duo wants the old Changa manga elections infested with corruption.”