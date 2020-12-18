Lok Virsa plans Quaid's Day events

Islamabad: The Lok Virsa will hold cultural programmes to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary.

The launching ceremony of ‘Quaid's Vintage Car’ will be held at the Pakistan Monument Museum on Dec 24 by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafaqat Mehmood.

Also, Lok Virsa has scheduled various events including photographic exhibition to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. An exhibition of books will also be held and national songs on large screen multimedia projector will be played in Museum Hall, while documentaries on Quaid's life will be screened in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum. Also, folk singers will sing patriotic songs and a group of traditional drummers will perform on the occasion.