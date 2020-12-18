Mercury drops below freezing point

Islamabad: A cold wave swept Islamabad and adjoining areas on Thursday as the mercury plunged below freezing point.

Frosty conditions forced people to stay indoors at night.

Pakistan Meteorological Office reported minus one degree Celsius in the capital city and minus four Celsius in the adjoining Murree hill station as the minimum temperature. The weathermen said cold and dry weather was expected in the country's most parts and very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts in the next 48 hours due to the continental air.

They also said fog would prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours. The weathermen said frosty conditions would occur in Potohar region, including few plain areas of Punjab, during morning hours.