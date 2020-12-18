Six more die of COVID-19

Islamabad : As many as 336 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district showing the outbreak is still intense in nature while the virus claimed another six lives from the twin cities that has taken death toll from the region to 875.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that in the last 24 hours, another two patients died of the disease in the federal capital from where 238 new cases have been reported taking the tally to 35,441 of which 29,053 have recovered while 381 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of the illness from ICT that is showing a decline was recorded as 6,007 on Thursday. On the other hand, another four patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district from where 94 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 11,189 of which 9,788 have been discharged after treatment while 494 have lost their lives.