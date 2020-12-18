Researchers identify changes in coronavirus

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) researchers have identified critical changes in coronavirus during its local transmissions in different countries including Pakistan.

Published in a prestigious journal 'Genes and Immunity' by 'Nature', the research found that those specific changes had improved the ability of coronavirus to inhibit the human immune system, as a result, it spreads very fast to the lower respiratory tract of humans and causes severe respiratory syndrome. Dr. Amir Ali Abbasi, professor and chairperson at the National Center for Bioinformatics, QAU, co-led the research in collaboration with their partners from China and the USA.

He said his team's scientific work can assist in designing small-molecule inhibitors that perturb specific functions of coronavirus in the suppression of host immunity, which may help to reduce disease burden and assist recovery of patients”.

The research team of Dr. Amir screened the genomes of more than 160 viruses from 40 countries around the world. Their results also add to a growing body of evidence that coronaviruses share a common ancestor from late 2019, suggesting this was when the virus jumped from a previous animal host into humans.

Dr. Amir Ali Abbasi said Pakistan currently faced the second and most deadly outbreak of the COVID-19, so it’s an urgent need to generate and analyse large scale genetic data of COVID-19 causing coronavirus in Pakistan.

“Such genetic information can be used in combination with epidemiological data, to inform public health decision-making in Pakistan and to prevent further spread of coronavirus.”